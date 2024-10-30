Northeast saw its hottest September ever: IMD

Guwahati, Oct 30: Amidst record-breaking temperatures, the Northeast experienced its hottest-ever September this year, according to an analysis by the India Meteorological Department, as trends pointed at increasing instances of adverse climate in the region.

"Over East & Northeast India, the average maximum temperature was highest (32.59 degrees Celsius) since 1901 against the earlier record of 32.47 degrees in 2023. The average minimum temperature was also the highest (24.93 degrees Celsius) since 1901, against the earlier record of 24.72 degrees in 2023. Similarly, the mean temperature was highest (28.76 degrees) since 1901, against the earlier record of 28.60 degrees in 2023," according to the analysis. The average maximum temperature during September was above normal by 1.87 degrees, while the minimum temperature was also up by 1.23 degrees.

Several places in Assam, including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, and Jorhat, had recorded their highest-ever September temperature this year, with the mercury crossing the 39-degree mark.

All the top three average maximum, minimum, and mean temperatures for September were after 2020, as trends pointed at the gradual rise in temperatures year after year. The temperature anomalies have been starker this decade, and aberrations have become more frequent.

Assam had witnessed a drought-like situation in September due to a drastic drop in monsoon rainfall.

The state had recorded a deficit rainfall of minus 47 percent during September, the last monsoon month, while the deficit in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya was as high as minus 58 percent and minus 57 percent.

Some districts like Darrang (minus 98 percent), Nalbari (minus 86 percent), Jorhat (minus 88 percent), and Golaghat (minus 70 percent) were largely deficient in September rainfall.

Rituraj Borthakur