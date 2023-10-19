Northeast gears up for enhanced rail connectivity with new train services

Guwahati, Oct 19: In a bid to bolster rail connectivity in the Northeastern states of India, a series of transformative developments are now in progress.

These initiatives encompass the extension of two existing train services to Silchar and Agartala, along with the introduction of two entirely new train services.

The inaugural ceremonies for these rail expansions will witness the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the Chief Ministers of Assam and Tripura, among other notable personalities.

To lend his virtual presence to the occasion, the Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, is scheduled to participate.

Additionally, local Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and other respected figures will play active roles in various stations during these events.

The Guwahati–Dullabcherra–Guwahati tri-weekly express service (Train No. 15617/15618) will set out from Guwahati, ushering passengers into a convenient and expanded travel experience. Meanwhile, the Guwahati–Secunderabad–Guwahati route (Train No. 12514/12513) will see its reach extended to Silchar, paving the way for enhanced accessibility to this key destination.

In Agartala, travelers will soon have the privilege of two brand-new train services at their disposal. The Agartala–Sabroom–Agartala DEMU service (Train No. 07688/07687) and the Kamakhya–Lokmanya Tilak (T)–Agartala connection (Train No. 12520/12519) will be introduced, offering a wealth of new travel options and further cementing the region's growing prominence in the nation's rail network.