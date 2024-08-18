Northeast braces for heavy rains: IMD issues yellow alert until August 22

Guwahati, August 18: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the Northeast will experience moderate to heavy rainfall until August 24, issuing a yellow alert for the region until August 22.

According to the IMD’s notification issued on Sunday, Assam and Meghalaya are expected to see isolated heavy rainfall over the next seven days.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will also face heavy rains from August 18 to 23, while Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall from August 21 to 24.

The forecast indicates scattered to fairly widespread rainfall across the Northeast, driven by a developing low-pressure area (LPA) over the North Bay of Bengal and adjacent regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal.

This system is anticipated to bring intense rainfall to the area before shifting west-northwest.

The IMD has also warned of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in eastern parts of the country, especially in the south Gangetic West Bengal region, following the anticipated heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Guwahati has reported water-logging following thunderstorms and intermittent showers on Sunday.

The city is susceptible to significant waterlogging, and with the IMD’s warning in place, there is a heightened risk of urban flash floods.

The IMD has urged the residents to stay alert and prepare for possible disruptions as the monsoon continues to affect the region.