North Lakhimpur: Dhakuakhana College receives NAAC 'A' Grade

North Lakhimpur. Sept 17: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has awarded Dhakuakhana College in Lakhimpur district with 'A' grade. This was informed by the NAAC to the college authority on Saturday evening. According to Dr. Jogananda Sut, the Principal of the college got CGPA of 3.06 points against the points as assessed by the visiting peer team of the accreditation body.

Dhakuakhana College was assessed by a three-member peer team of NAAC headed by Dr. Kamal Kumar Mishra, Former Vice-Chancellor, Utkal Cultural University, Dr Sundavamurthy Perumal, Professor of Annamalai University and Dr. Lingagowda Syedgar of University of Telangana on August 22 and 23.

Earlier, the Dhakuakhana College were accredited with 'C++ Grade in 2004 and with 'B' grade in 2016.The success of the college getting 'A' Grade by NAAC this time is being hailed from every corner as a remarkable feat. The college thus also became the only one in North Assam to have received 'A' grade in the third cycle of the NAAC assessment. The Principal of the college, Dr. Jogananda Sut has expressed his gratitude to the invaluable contribution of the teachers, public organizations and well-wishers in achieving the success.