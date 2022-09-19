North Lakhimpur College to organise National Photography Competition and Exhibition

North Lakhimpur, Sep 19: The Department of Mass Communication, North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous) is organising the sixth edition of National Photography Competition and Exhibition: La Lenscapee on 23rd of September, 2022. A regular initiative of the students of the department, the competition has successfully completed five editions exhibiting thousands of photographs across the country. This year too, the department invites participants to submit three photographs along with suitable captions. The competition is Open to everyone and the theme for the photos has also been kept Open.

Explaining the prizes of the competition, Dr. Amaresh Baruah, Head of the Department said, "The competition carries exciting range of prizes including Winners, Runners Up and Second Runners Up of La Lenscapee along with awards for the best captions in English and Non-English Section. The competition will also carry three judges' special prizes. Additionally, every participant will receive a participation certificate. We thank our sponsors for their kind co-operation."

Participants can submit the photos physically to the Department or mail them at [email protected] Even though the registration is free, the participants who share the photos via e-mail will have to carry the printing and postal charges. For further details, interested photographers can contact 9707393519 and 7002245215 over phone.