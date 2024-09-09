Noonmati-Chandmari stretch of flyover set for March 2025 completion: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sept 9: Residents of Guwahati will have to endure ongoing traffic jams and elevated dust levels along the Noonmati-Chandmari road until March 31, 2025.

This is because the under-construction Noonmati-Reserve Bank flyover is slated to be completed by that date, according to an announcement by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Sarma, during a site inspection on Sunday, confirmed the completion timeline, aiming for partial relief by Bohag Bihu.

The new flyover, originating from Noonmati, will merge with the existing Chandmari flyover, offering improved connectivity for commuters.

"We are targeting March 2025 for completion of the Noonmati-Chandmari stretch, with the goal of opening this section before Bohag Bihu," said Sarma.

He also informed that the final completion of the Chandmari to Dighalipukhuri section is slated for January 2026, with the Chief Minister noting that slight delays are possible but will be minimised.

"Our plan is to complete this section by January 2026. While there may be slight changes—perhaps a couple of months here or there—we are committed to meeting that timeline," he added.

Acknowledging the ongoing inconvenience to the public, Sarma assured residents that road repairs would begin after the completion of necessary underground work, with minor repairs scheduled before Durga Puja.

"Since it’s a massive project, people will have to endure some discomfort, but we are working to mitigate it as much as possible," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for the construction of arms and rotaries on the upcoming flyover to facilitate smoother traffic flow and ease navigation along the stretch.

“A rotary atop the existing Chandmari flyover will also be completed by March 2025. We also plan to connect this flyover with the Ulubari Bridge and add two more rotaries—one at Guwahati Club and another at Ulubari. However, these will be built after the main flyover is finished," he added.

Since construction began, daily commuters have faced extended traffic jams and rising dust levels, making travel along the route increasingly difficult.

However, authorities are optimistic that the completion of the flyover will provide long-term benefits to the city's traffic flow.