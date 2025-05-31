Non-stop Jorhat–Delhi flights to begin in September

Guwahati, May 31: The much-anticipated non-stop flights between Jorhat and Delhi are set to begin from mid-September this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday via social media.

The announcement follows a meeting between the Chief Minister and the leadership of IndiGo Airlines during his recent visit to New Delhi.

"It was a pleasure to meet the leadership of @IndiGo6E in New Delhi to discuss their roadmap for expanding air connectivity in Assam. Delighted to share that @IndiGo6E will commence a non-stop flight between Delhi and Jorhat starting mid-September 2025," in wrote on a micro-blogging website.

He further said that he had urged the airline to strengthen its network within Assam, especially in underserved regions such as Silchar, Dibrugarh, and North Lakhimpur. "I’m pleased to share that IndiGo has responded positively," he added.

Outlining the proposed enhancements, the Chief Minister listed the following developments:

Delhi–Dibrugarh via Guwahati: The existing Delhi–Dibrugarh service will now include a Guwahati stopover, offering more convenient morning connectivity between two major cities in Assam.

Morning Guwahati–Silchar Flight: IndiGo plans to restructure its current schedule to introduce a long-awaited morning flight on this route.

New Guwahati–Navi Mumbai Service: A direct flight linking Guwahati and Navi Mumbai is slated for launch in the Winter 2025–26 schedule.

Lilabari Airport Operations: IndiGo has also agreed to assess the feasibility of launching scheduled flights from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur.

These announcements come in the wake of Sarma's meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in the national capital on May 25. The discussions centred on improving air connectivity and aviation infrastructure across the Northeast.

The Chief Minister noted that enhancing the effectiveness of the UDAN regional connectivity scheme in Assam was also a key focus of the meeting.

“We will try and get several more first-time fliers airborne as we aim to revisit UDAN in the region, by making it more effective, vibrant and sustainable,” Sarma said. Cities like Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Silchar are expected to benefit from increased air linkages to other parts of the country as part of this renewed push.