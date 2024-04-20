Nominations of four candidates cancelled for Dhubri HPC Constituency

Dhubri, Apr 20: In a surprising turn of events, the nominations of four candidates for the 2-Dhubri HPC (Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency) in the upcoming General Elections 2024 were cancelled on Saturday.

Initially, a total of 19 nominations were filed for the Dhubri HPC constituency, showcasing the vibrant political landscape of the region.



Among the notable candidates were AIUDF Supremo Badruddin Ajmal, Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain, and AJP candidate Jabed Islam.



Various other political parties also fielded their candidates, reflecting the diversity of choices for the electorate.



The list of candidates included Aminul Islam from Jai Prakash Janata Dal, SM Jiaul Haque from Bharatiya Gana Parishad, Saidur Rahman Sarkar from Rashtriya Ulema Council, Surat Jaman Monda from SUCI (C), Tahidur Rahman from Voters Party International, Radharani Biswas from Hindu Samaj Party, Rejaul Karim from the Republican Party of India (Athawale), Nipen Das from Bharatiya National Janata Dal, Shukur Ali from Asom Jana Morcha and Hafiz Burhanuddin from the National Road Map Party of India.



Additionally, independent candidates such as Alakesh Roy, Ajmal Ali, Selina Sultana, Faruk Khan, Biswajit Ray, and Sunil Chandra Das also threw their hats into the ring.



However, following the scrutiny of nominations on Saturday, the nominations of four candidates, namely Nipen Das, Saidur Rahman Sarkar, Aminul Islam and Sunil Chandra Das, were cancelled, giving the constituency 15 valid nominations.



It is worth noting that the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is set for April 22nd. After this date, the final number of candidates contesting in the Dhubri HPC constituency will be confirmed.



Several candidates and their respective parties are now gearing up for a more intense campaign leading up to the polling day.



Meanwhile, the polling day for the constituency is scheduled for May 7th, 2024, with the counting of votes slated for June 4th, 2024.

