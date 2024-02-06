Nobody willingly engages in polygamy, says AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam

Guwahati, Feb 6: In a recent statement regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam addressed the issue of polygamy, highlighting that individuals seldom engage in such practices willingly.

Islam also drew attention to the purportedly high percentage of polygamous relationships in Arunachal Pradesh, stressing the need for a nuanced understanding of the cultural context.

Speaking about Assam, Islam asserted that instances of individuals having multiple spouses may be rooted in compelling reasons. He pointed to circumstances such as infertility or other health issues in a female spouse, suggesting that these conditions could be responsible for one engaging in polygamy.

"We will observe the bill thoroughly and then come to a conclusion," stated Islam, emphasising the importance of scrutinising the issues and provisions presented in the proposed UCC. He highlighted the critical need to understand the details of the bill.





The development comes after the Assam government will introduce a bill to end polygamy in the state during the ongoing budget session of the assembly. The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the draft of the bill is being scrutinised by the Law Department at present.

Sarma said his government was looking forward to the legislation on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which will be considered during a special four-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly.

“We will also closely monitor the development of Uttarakhand. If the Uttarakhand UCC bill is laid, then we will see if we are in a position to implement the entire UCC (bill of Uttarakhand),” he added.

Meanwhile, Additional Advocate General of Assam Nalin S Kohli while speaking to media said, "The honourable CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had formed a committee, including a retired HC judge, the advocate general, myself and some others, to look at whether Assam could bring an act to ban polygamy. We gave our report - yes the state can enact a law to ban polygamy. We were asked to draft a law, that law has been drafted and we have submitted it to the government. Now it is up to the government of Assam and the CM to decide whether they would like to introduce this in the Assembly to ban polygamy."

