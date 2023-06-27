No World Cup match in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 27: In a disappointing development, Guwahati's ACA Stadium at Barsapara missed out on hosting any matches during the highly anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to begin on October 5 across various cities in India.



The ICC released the schedule of the World Cup on June 27.

Guwahati, however, will get to host one warm-up match. The details of the same haven’t been revealed yet.

The Cricket World Cup, a prestigious tournament eagerly awaited by cricket enthusiasts worldwide, will primarily take place at 10 major venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from September 29 to October 3.

The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semifinals.

ACA Stadium in Guwahati:

Previously, the ACA Stadium in Guwahati successfully hosted two thrilling IPL matches featuring prominent teams such as Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals. The smooth organization of these matches had raised hopes of securing a World Cup fixture for the city. Moreover, Guwahati has a track record of successfully hosting several international matches, showcasing its capacity as a cricketing venue.

The reasons behind Guwahati's exclusion from the list of World Cup host cities have not been disclosed thus far. Local cricket enthusiasts and fans, who were eagerly anticipating the cricketing extravaganza in their city, expressed their disappointment upon hearing the news.