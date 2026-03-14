'No vision for Assam, misled youth': PM Modi attacks Congress in Silchar

Silchar, March 14: Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, alleged that the party has “no vision” for Assam or the country.

“They do not have any vision either for Assam or the nation but only know how to abuse Modi, spread rumours and lies to mislead people,” he said, addressing a public meeting in Assam’s Silchar after unveiling development projects worth Rs 23,550 crore.

Modi said the Congress is acting “irresponsibly” at a time when the world was witnessing conflicts.

“As the world is facing wars, our effort is to minimise their impact on the people of the country. The Congress should have performed the role of a responsible political party, but it failed to do so. It is trying to create panic among the people,” Modi alleged.

He further charged that the Congress had historically neglected the Northeast and misled the youth of Assam.

According to Modi, the Grand Old Party “misguided the youths of the state into paths of violence and terrorism,” whereas the BJP had worked to transform Assam into an “ocean of opportunities” for them.

“Where Congress stops thinking, we start working,” he said, adding that the BJP government’s mantra was to prioritise those left behind in development.

Turning to Barak Valley, Modi alleged that the region’s historical economic strength was weakened due to decisions taken during the Congress era after Independence.

“Just as Congress left the Northeast on its own, in a similar way, it played a major role in weakening Barak Valley. The Valley had strong trade links in the past, but after Independence the boundaries drawn by the Congress cut the region off from its sea routes,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister added that Barak Valley had once been a major hub of trade and commerce and an industrial centre, but remained largely underdeveloped for decades despite Congress governments being in power after Independence.

“Barak Valley, which was once known as an industrial centre, was stripped of its very strength. For decades after Independence, Congress governments remained in power, yet the region saw little development. Today, the BJP government is working to change that,” he added.

With inputs from news agencies