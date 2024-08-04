No trace of murder or culpable homicide as of now: Tinsukia SP on student's death

Margherita, August 4: Amidst the outrage over the death of a class 10 student on the hostel premises in Assam's Tinsukia district, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhijit Gaurav, informed on Saturday that the post-mortem examination revealed that he died of suicide, and the police are currently investigating whether there are any other angles in the case.

SP Gaurav visited the Lekhapani Police Station to take stock of the investigation into the matter that has created massive outrage across the district, claiming the student died under mysterious circumstances.



Addressing the media, the officer said, "The post-mortem report revealed that the boy died of suicide; however, we are currently investigating the matter from new angles. So far, we haven't discovered any evidence that suggests it to be a case of murder or culpable homicide."



"Currently, we were able to recover the mobile phone of the victim. While scrolling through his search history for evidence, we found that he looked up ways to commit suicide; however, this is still under investigation to ascertain who was searching for such content, whether it was the deceased or someone else.

Notably, sensation prevailed in Assam's Tinsukia district following the recovery of the dead body of a 10th-grade student inside his hostel campus. As per sources, the body was found hanging under mysterious circumstances.

