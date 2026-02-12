No ‘suo motu’ deletion of voters; due process followed in SR: CEO Anurag Goel

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: State’s Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel on Wednesday said there was no “suo motu” deletion of voters from the electoral rolls, and the due process laid by the Election Commission was followed during the Special Revision.

The total number of voters have come down from 2,52,01,624 in the draft list to 2,49,58,139 in the final list which was published yesterday, a decrease of 0.97 per cent. The total number of deletions was around 10.63 lakh.

Addressing a press conference, Goel said the deleted names mostly comprised of deceased voters. Other deleted names were those of voters who have shifted or who had multiple entries.

“The pre-revision phase and house-to-house visits, we had estimated the number of deceased, shifted, multiple-entry and ineligible voters. It is nearly the same number of names which were eventually deleted after the process of hearing,” Goel said.

He, however, said the genuine voters who had any grievance have fifteen days time to appeal before the DC and another 30 days for a second appeal before the CEO.

“The process of revision of the rolls will continue till ten days before filing of the nomination papers. We have also prepared a separate SOP for evicted people who haven’t got their names included yet, though it was deleted from the earlier places,” the CEO, who also met representatives of political parties today, said.

During the claims and objections phase (up to February 4), a total of 7.60 lakh Form 6 (application for inclusion of name in the electoral rolls) were received, of which 5.86 lakh were accepted and 1.40 lakh rejected. Over 12.97 lakh Form 7 (application for objecting inclusion or seeking deletion of name in electoral rolls) were received, of which 10.63 lakh were accepted and 1.90 lakh rejected. Over 15.36 lakh Form 8 (correction of names and other details) were received of which 13.46 lakh were accepted and 1.32 lakh rejected. The others are pending.

Goel said action is also being taken against cases of multiple entries.

The full Election Commission is scheduled to visit the State for a review on February 17 and 18.





By

Staff Reporter