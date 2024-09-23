'No ST, No Rest': ST status demand for Assam’s 6 ethnic communities reaches Delhi

Guwahati, Sept 23: The demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six ethnic communities in Assam spilled out on the streets of New Delhi on Monday.

Agitated over the Centre’s alleged delay in granting ST status to them, the members of the six communities—Adivasi/Tea Tribes, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Koch-Rajbongshi—demonstrated at Jantar Mantar.

Holding placards and banners, the members shouted slogans such as “No ST, No Rest” and “ST Our Birth Right”, as they expressed their objection to the Central and state governments’ alleged indifference to the issue.

“We are tired of demanding the fulfilment of the governments’ promise. We have been demonstrating in the state, but since the governments are paying no heed to our demands, we decided to stage a demonstration in New Delhi,” said Himanta Bora Koch, general secretary, All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU).

Reportedly, the members of the communities also submitted three memorandums to the Ministry of Home Ministry, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and Ministry of Tribal Affairs, reiterating their demand.

"Even after the two terms government of your able leadership is unable to provide Schedule Tribes Status to the six communities is a matter of deep concern of unsatisfactory and resentment among the people of Assam," read the memorandum, submitted to Union Minister Shah.

The issue of granting ST status to these communities dates back to 2014, when the Prime Minister, shortly after winning the General Elections, promised to address their demands in a speech.

While criticising the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for neglecting the issue for so long, Modi had assured the said communities that the Centre will fulfil their demands “as soon as possible”.

Notably, all six communities meet the five criteria for ST classification, which include evidence of primitive traits, distinctive culture, geographic isolation, reluctance to contact with the general population, and backwardness, according to central government norms.

On January 8, 2019, the Scheduled Tribes Amendment Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha, clearly mentioning that ST status has been granted to the six communities, but till date the bill is waiting to see the light of the day to become an Act.

In 2019, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) had also approved that these communities “possess the characteristics” qualifying them for inclusion in the ST list of Assam.

Reportedly, both the central and state governments have been delaying the decision out of concern for potential backlash from other tribes who have expressed resentment over the new inclusions.















