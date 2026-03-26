No shortage, says district admin as fuel demand soars amid panic buying in Jorhat

Jorhat, March 26: The Jorhat district administration dismissed rumours of a fuel shortage on Thursday, attributing the unprecedented rush at petrol pumps over the past two days to panic buying triggered by misinformation.

Addressing a press conference, Jorhat District Commissioner Jay Shivani said that the supply of petrol and diesel across the district remains normal despite a sharp spike in demand.

“With the demand for petrol and diesel increasing, the number of customers at fuel depots has gone up. However, the supply of fuel continues regularly as before,” Shivani said.

The clarification comes amid widespread concerns among residents following reports linking possible fuel disruptions to the ongoing Middle East conflict, coupled with the temporary closure of a few fuel stations in the district.

The DC said rumours about an impending fuel shortage led to an unusual rush at depots from morning till evening over the last two days.

“There is no shortage from the supply side. The surge in demand and long queues are purely due to panic buying. We urge people not to indulge in it,” he said.

According to official data cited by Shivani, fuel consumption has witnessed a steep rise.

A total of 56 fuel stations operate across Jorhat district, with the majority run by Indian Oil, followed by Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Indian Oil company, which usually record 70–80 kilolitres of daily consumption supply, saw demand shoot up to around 200 kilolitres, a 171% increase.

Similarly, Hindustan Petroleum consumption rose from an average of 27–28 kilolitres to 42–45 kilolitres, marking a 48% jump.

Officials also noted that many consumers were refuelling multiple vehicles unnecessarily, further straining the system.

He added that oil marketing companies are maintaining regular supply levels and, in some cases, even providing same-day replenishment to meet the surge in demand.

“Even with increased demand, all customers are being served. There has been no disruption in supply anywhere in the district or the state,” he said.

Explaining the closure of some fuel stations, the DC said the issue was unrelated to supply shortages.

Instead, it stemmed from changes in credit policies by oil marketing companies.

“Earlier, depot owners could procure fuel on credit. With revised norms and pending liabilities, some stations were unable to lift fuel, leading to temporary closure,” he said.

Around four to five fuel stations in Jorhat town have been shut for this reason, though most owners have begun clearing dues and are expected to resume operations shortly.

Officials believe these closures may have contributed to panic among consumers, triggering higher footfall at operational outlets.

The administration said efforts are underway to streamline traffic and manage crowds at fuel stations, where long queues and disorganised entry and exit points had led to chaotic scenes.

“The queues are expected to ease in the next couple of days. We appeal to citizens to remain calm and avoid unnecessary purchases,” Shivani said.

Dismissing rumours of any imminent price hike or supply disruption, he assured that both fuel and LPG supplies remain stable.

A control room has also been activated for public grievances related to fuel and LPG supply, with the helpline number 6000901074.

The district administration reiterated that the current situation is temporary and driven by misinformation, urging residents to rely only on official updates.