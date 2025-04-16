'No room for unrest': CM appeals for peace as SC takes up Waqf petitions

Guwahati, April 16: Amid rising tensions over the Waqf Act, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged all stakeholders to avoid street protests and instead approach the Supreme Court if they have any grievances.

“If anybody has to support or oppose it, let them do it there. The issue will be properly discussed in court,” the Chief Minister told the press, on Tuesday.

Highlighting that the matter is already under judicial scrutiny, he warned that further agitation could trigger unnecessary unrest in the state.

“We don’t want clashes. We all must live in harmony and take Assam forward. For that, we need to understand what is right and what is wrong. Let the judiciary decide—it is not for us to judge or create unrest,” he said.

Sarma also cautioned that if groups opposing the Waqf Act take to the streets, supporters might respond in kind, creating a potentially volatile situation.

“Our work in Parliament is already done. The judge will give the verdict,” he added.

His remarks follow a violent protest in Silchar against the Waqf Act, which led the district administration to impose prohibitory orders.

The protest, reportedly held without prior permission, escalated into a clash between demonstrators and police at Char Godam. Several individuals, including policemen were reportedly injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear 73 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Amendment Act today.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice KV Viswanathan will take up the matter at 2:00 PM.

The petitions—filed by individuals and organisations—question the legality and constitutionality of the amendments to the Act.