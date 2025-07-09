'No rift over candidates': CM Sarma promises united BJP front in BTR elections

Chirang, July 9: With the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections drawing near, the BJP is stepping up its presence and outreach, signaling a robust electoral push to consolidate its influence in the region.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, while inaugurating the newly built Chirang district BJP office at Kajalgaon on Wednesday, made it clear that the party is preparing to contest wherever it has a strong chance of winning, prioritising constituencies strategically to secure victory.

“This was our final party meeting in BTR, we started in Udalguri and concluded in Chirang today. Seven Parishad committee workers joined us here. This shows that people want the BJP government to stay,” the Chief Minister said, addressing party workers and the press.

He highlighted that the BJP’s approach in the upcoming BTR elections will be guided by a clear focus on development and peace.

“Wherever we have the chance to win, we will contest. It does not matter who criticises us — BPF, UPPL, or AAMSU. We are here to fight elections for peace and development, not conflict,” Sarma added.

Highlighting ongoing employment challenges, the Chief Minister urged the BTR authorities to expedite appointments for Grade III and IV employees in the Forest Department.

“There are many vacancies, especially for forest guards. We have plans to open two new forest ranges in Manas. The BTR government must act quickly to provide jobs to the youth,” he said.

The Chief Minister also underlined the party’s expansion plan in the region. “Today, we inaugurated the new Chirang district BJP office. Soon, we will build one in Udalguri too. The BJP’s district offices will come up everywhere.”

He assured workers that the final list of candidates for the BTR elections will be determined strategically, with no internal rifts.

“We will unite everyone to win. There will be no controversy over candidates. People will vote freely, the public has seen five years of peace and wants five more years of growth.”

The meeting saw the presence of State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Minister Kaushik Roy, MLAs Ajay Kumar Roy and Ram Krishna Ghosh, BTC council members, and hundreds of party workers — marking a show of strength as the BJP aims for deeper inroads in BTR politics.