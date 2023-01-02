No rhino poaching incident took place in 2022: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 2: While interacting with media during the first day of the year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the year 2022, no rhino poaching incident took place across the State.

The last poaching incident took place on December 28th 2021 at Hilakunda, Kohora in Golaghat district.

The State govt has taken strict measures to prevent poaching of one-horned rhinos. A huge campaign was launched which was followed by the burning of 2,400 rhino horns seized from poachers. A special anti poaching task force was constituted by the Assam Government Special DGP (Law and Order) to protect the one-horned rhino.

