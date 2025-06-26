No provocative slogans, sound curbs: Hailakandi DC sets Muharram protocol

Hailakandi, June 26: The district administration of Hailakandi has taken several precautionary measures for the upcoming Muharram in the district.

A meeting of the district administration was held today at the conference hall of the DC’s office here to discuss the peaceful completion of the Tazia procession and other Muharram-related programmes at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium of the District Sports Association.

The meeting, chaired by DC Nisarg Hivare, asked everyone to follow the rules and guidelines imposed by the administration to peacefully complete the proposed programmes of the Muharram festival.

The meeting asked the Muharram committee to deploy sufficient number of volunteers with identity cards. It was also informed that no controversial or provocative slogans should be raised during the Tazia procession and that no microphone with a sound exceeding the statutory level of environmental pollution should be played.

Hivare appealed to the Muharram committee to take initiatives to make the volunteers more aware of the situation and programmes. Senior Superintendent of Police Amitabha Sinha emphasized keeping the participants of the Tazia procession in order with long ropes so that no other people could enter into the procession.

He also asked to keep one-third of the road open for traffic during the procession. The meeting was attended by two MLAs – Sujam Uddin Laskar and Nizam Uddin Choudhury, two Zilla Parishad members Aftab Uddin Laskar and Dilwar Hussain Barubhuiya, officials of the Muharram committee and senior citizens of the district.





By

Correspondent