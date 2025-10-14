No poison found in Zubeen Garg’s 2nd autopsy; GMCH confirms death by drowning

Guwahati, Oct 14: The official post-mortem report of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has confirmed that Zubeen Garg’s death was “not caused by poisoning.”

The report, according to sources, stated that no traces of poison or toxic substances were found in his viscera or other body fluids, ruling out any toxicological interference.

The cause of death, according to sources, has been attributed to drowning.

The finding directly contradicts claims made by Zubeen’s band member, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who was arrested in connection with the case.

Goswami, in his “grounds of arrest” notice, had alleged that Zubeen may have been poisoned by prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma—a theory that added a new dimension to the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

However, GMCH’s report has made it clear that no evidence of toxins or poison was found in any of the viscera exhibits that were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, New Delhi, for forensic examination.

The autopsy report, although mentioning some minor external injuries on the body, stated that they were not sufficient to cause death.

“The external injuries, according to sources, have not contributed to the cause of death,” a source confirmed, requesting anonymity.

The GMCH post-mortem findings, in many ways, are consistent with the autopsy report conducted earlier in Singapore. Authorities of the island nation, according to reports from Singaporean media, had earlier ascertained the cause of death as drowning.

Iconic singer Zubeen Garg had passed away on September 19 under mysterious circumstances, sparking widespread grief and speculation. The first autopsy was conducted in Singapore, and the second was performed at GMCH prior to Zubeen’s cremation on September 23.

So far, seven of the accused—including chief organiser of the North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta; Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, and Zubeen’s band members, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta—have been arrested.

Subsequently, Zubeen’s cousin and Assam Police Service officer, Sandipan Garg, along with Zubeen’s two PSOs—Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora—were also arrested.