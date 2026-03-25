No opposition on ground: CM Sarma confident of massive mandate in Assam

Guwahati, March 25: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday exuded confidence of a sweeping victory for the BJP in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, asserting that the party could secure an overwhelming mandate amid what he described as a weak opposition presence across the state.

Addressing a campaign rally in Nagaon, Sarma claimed that public support for the BJP has strengthened significantly over the past five years, adding that voters are likely to back the party decisively.

“This time, if possible, people will give us more than 126 seats. Across Assam from Sadiya to Dhubri, and from Barak to Brahmaputra, there is hardly any visible opposition on the ground,” he said.

He added that while he occasionally hears about opposition activities through the media, he rarely encounters their presence during campaign visits.

“I come to know that the opposition exists only when I speak to reporters. Otherwise, during my travels, I hardly see any activity from them,” Sarma remarked.

The Chief Minister further stated that the electorate has become more assertive and politically aware over the years, and would vote “wholeheartedly” in the upcoming polls.

“In the last five years, the people of Assam have become stronger and more aware. This time, they will cast their votes with full conviction,” he said.

Touching upon the issue of illegal infiltration, Sarma claimed that incidents of “hooliganism” linked to such elements have reduced, and reiterated his government’s commitment to taking stricter action in the future.

“In the coming five years, we will take even stronger measures to deal with illegal infiltration and related issues. The situation has already improved, and we will continue to act firmly to maintain law and order,” he said.

He also spoke about his vision of rebuilding Assam’s identity rooted in its cultural and historical legacy, invoking figures such as Srimanta Sankardev and Ahom general Sukapha.

“We want to build a greater Assam based on our own cultural heritage and values,” Sarma added.