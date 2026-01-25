‘No Muslim should vote for BJP’: Ajmal fires at rivals ahead of 2026 polls

Guwahati, Jan 25: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, on Sunday, launched a political attack on both the BJP and the Congress, accusing them of exploiting minority voters and asserting that Assam’s political landscape would undergo a major shift by the 2026 Assembly elections.

Ajmal alleged that the BJP and the Congress have informally dividing political territory for electoral convenience.

“The BJP is quietly leaving minority areas for the Congress, and the Congress is leaving majority areas for the BJP. This understanding is being carried out at the cost of minority voters,” he claimed.

Taking aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajmal said repeated targeting of the Muslim community “would not change” ground realities.

“By merely shouting slogans, no jungle gets cleared. The Chief Minister can keep shouting ‘miya, miya’, but that will not stop people from moving forward,” Ajmal said, alleging that such language is pushing sections of the community into fear and marginalisation rather than addressing real issues.

Issuing a strong appeal to Muslim voters, the AIUDF chief said voting for the BJP amounted to a betrayal of community interests.

“No Muslim voter should vote for the BJP. If anyone does so, it is a disgrace to the community,” he said.

He also criticised what he described as political intimidation. “Are Muslims such scared that someone shouts ‘miya’ and they quietly submit? That mindset itself is humiliating,” Ajmal remarked.

Ajmal went on to make a political prediction, claiming that minority communities would play a decisive role in the state’s future governance.

“In 2026, political power in Assam will change hands. No matter how much Himanta Biswa Sarma shouts, the momentum of the miya community will not stop. He will go mad repeating the slogan, but people from the community will move ahead and occupy positions of power,” he said, adding that the government in Dispur would reflect this shift.

The AIUDF leader also targeted the Congress, accusing it of playing what he termed a “double game” with minority voters.

Referring to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, Ajmal said their political activities in Upper Assam had sent a clear signal to the BJP.

“Both leaders are now focusing only on Muslim-dominated constituencies. Whether it is the Congress or Raijor Dal, their attention is centred on the minority population,” he said.

He further accused the Congress of misleading Muslims by selectively avoiding its traditional strongholds.

“Congress is not even going to places like Titabor, where Tarun Gogoi once had a strong presence. Minority voters are being taken for a ride and are being made fools by every party,” Ajmal said.

Urging Muslims to reassess their political choices, Ajmal said blind faith in parties that do not genuinely represent minority interests would only weaken their collective voice.

“Muslims are being misled into giving importance to parties that do not stand by them when it matters,” he added.