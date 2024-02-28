‘No move to amalgamate colleges as of now,’ clarifies Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati, Feb 28: Amidst the reports of not recruiting new teachers in colleges with low enrolment of students, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu clarified on Tuesday that there is no move as of now to amalgamate colleges.

Pegu stated that efforts are being made to increase enrolment in colleges with low enrolment.

“Principal must make efforts to increase number of students to make the colleges sustainable. At the end of all efforts, if a college fail to attract students, the department will take action. Principals are to ensure quality education so that students and parents attracted,” he posted on X.

It may be mentioned that earlier the education minister said that the Assam government is planning to stop teachers’ recruitment in colleges and merge those or certain departments of such institutions where student enrolment is lower.

The government is mulling the step of merging the institutions of higher education in line with the existing policy of amalgamation of schools where student enrolment is scanty, he said.

However, Pegu later clarified that there are no such plans as of now, however, action will be taken if the colleges fail to attract students.











