No more divisional system in matric: Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati, August 3: In a significant development for Assam’s educational landscape, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Friday announced that the state will no longer use the divisional system in matric examinations.

Speaking to the media, Pegu stated that the system of ‘stand’ has already been abolished from the last High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam, marking a shift towards a more streamlined evaluation process.

The minister revealed that there is growing opinion in favour of the elimination of the grading system, which currently includes the first, second and third divisions. Instead, future assessments will simply categorise students as ‘pass’ or ‘fail’.

This change aims to reduce the emphasis on grades and divisions, allowing higher education institutions and employers to evaluate students and candidates using their own criteria or alternative methods.

Furthermore, Pegu announced that there will no longer be any significant differences between the CBSE and SEBA curricula. Assam has adopted the CBSE teachers’ manual for science and math to ensure consistency in teaching methods. Comprehensive training for teachers on modern teaching methods and question-setting techniques has been conducted at the district level across Assam.

The minister indicated that a formal announcement of these changes would be made in the coming days, signaling a new era in Assam’s educational system.

-By Staff Reporter