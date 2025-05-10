No more cases against infiltrators, Assam to enforce direct deportation

Guwahati, May 10: Assam will no longer file legal cases against illegal infiltrators but will instead push them back at the border, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday following a Cabinet meeting.

Addressing the press, the Chief Minister said the government has decided to abandon the previous approach of initiating legal proceedings against illegal immigrants, which he described as a “long-drawn and ineffective process”.

"Now, we have decided not to file cases as the infiltrators then get involved in litigation. We will not adopt any legal means now. Instead, we will push back any illegal infiltrators along the Indo-Bangladesh border," Sarma stated.

He added that the process of deporting detainees from various transit centres in the state had largely been completed, including the removal of Rohingya infiltrators.

“People detained in Matia and other detention centres have now been deported to their countries. Even the Rohingyas have been sent back. There are only a few left who still have pending litigation in Indian courts,” the Chief Minister said, noting that only 30 to 40 inmates now remain at the Matia transit camp in Goalpara.

The decision comes amid heightened security concerns along the Indo-Bangladesh border and follows India’s broader efforts to tighten border surveillance in light of escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Here are some of the key proposals approved by the Cabinet on Saturday: