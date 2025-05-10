No more cases against infiltrators, Assam to enforce direct deportation
Deportation of detainees from transit centres, including Rohingya migrants, are almost complete, says Chief Minister Sarma
Guwahati, May 10: Assam will no longer file legal cases against illegal infiltrators but will instead push them back at the border, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday following a Cabinet meeting.
Addressing the press, the Chief Minister said the government has decided to abandon the previous approach of initiating legal proceedings against illegal immigrants, which he described as a “long-drawn and ineffective process”.
"Now, we have decided not to file cases as the infiltrators then get involved in litigation. We will not adopt any legal means now. Instead, we will push back any illegal infiltrators along the Indo-Bangladesh border," Sarma stated.
He added that the process of deporting detainees from various transit centres in the state had largely been completed, including the removal of Rohingya infiltrators.
“People detained in Matia and other detention centres have now been deported to their countries. Even the Rohingyas have been sent back. There are only a few left who still have pending litigation in Indian courts,” the Chief Minister said, noting that only 30 to 40 inmates now remain at the Matia transit camp in Goalpara.
The decision comes amid heightened security concerns along the Indo-Bangladesh border and follows India’s broader efforts to tighten border surveillance in light of escalating tensions with Pakistan.
Here are some of the key proposals approved by the Cabinet on Saturday:
- Dibrugarh airport to be renamed after Bhupen Hazarika: A special one-day session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be convened next month to officially name the airport in honour of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.
- ‘Eti Koli, Duti Paat’ scheme: As part of the 200-year celebration of Assam’s tea industry, permanent and temporary tea garden workers will receive a one-time financial grant of ₹5,000.
- ‘Apun Ghor, Apun Baahon’ initiative expanded: State-guaranteed home loans of up to ₹30 lakh and car loans of up to ₹8 lakh—previously available only to state government employees—will now also be extended to employees under the National Health Mission, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, ASTEC, APDCL, AEGCL, ASEB, and profitable PSUs.
- Housing support for casual workers: A total of 13,822 muster roll, work-charged, and casual employees will now be entitled to 50% house rent allowance.
- Mukhya Mantri Jeevan Prerona Aasoni: Students graduating in 2024–25 will receive a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 for one year to support job interview expenses. Applications open from June 1.
- Support for research scholars: Under the same scheme, research scholars will receive a one-time grant of ₹20,000. Divyang (differently abled) research scholars will be granted ₹40,000.
- Boost to electronics manufacturing: The Assam government has sanctioned a state-level top-up scheme for electronics manufacturing, in addition to the Central government’s existing scheme.