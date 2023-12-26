No lives lost in Assam due to extremist violence in 2023: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that no lives were lost in the state due to extremist violence in 2023, a year that also witnessed a “complete end to tribal militancy.”

The gradual removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, from most parts of the state was another major achievement in peace efforts, he said.

“Due to sustained efforts of Union and State Govt, Assam is witnessing an era of peace and prosperity,” Sarma wrote on X.

“In 2023, several groups laid down their arms, AFSPA was further revoked and no lives were lost to extremist violence, marking a successful year for the state,” he said.

The CM maintained that Assam has been transformed into an “abode of peace,” and 2023 was “an unprecedented year as our policing and peace efforts bore fruit.”

The AFSPA has been gradually removed from the northeastern state, with only four districts now under its jurisdiction, he said.

It empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant, besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the forces if they shoot someone dead, officials said.

Sarma also claimed that there has been a “complete end to tribal militancy” in Assam in 2023.

A total of 8,756 former militants have been rehabilitated in the last two years, with over Rs 300 crore invested for the purpose, he said.

Sarma added that skilling and ability enhancement training have been imparted to the surrendered militants, who are now “aiding in the state’s economic growth.”