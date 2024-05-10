'No link with ULFA-I': Kishor Tahbildar director of 'Protishruti'

Bajali, May 10:Following the United Liberation Front of Asom (I) leader Paresh Baruah promoting the upcoming Assamese film ‘Protishruti’ through a press release, the director of the movie, Kishor Tabhildar, cleared the air by mentioning that they don’t have any link with the banned organisation.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the ULFA (I) issued a call for the public to watch the upcoming movie.



The film, produced by Ratul Baruah and directed by Kishore Tahbildar, sheds light on the alarming issue of narcotics consumption and trafficking.



Scheduled to premiere on May 24, 2024, "Protishruti" features acclaimed actresses Prastuti Parasor and Plabita Borthakur in leading roles.



In a statement mailed to the media, "Captain" Rumel Asom, a member of the banned outfit's publicity wing, also asked the movie owners to take steps to allow screening of the Assamese movie for at least three to four weeks starting May 24.



Meanwhile, the director, Kishore Tahbilder, mentioned that "we don't have any link with ULFA-I. But we appreciate his support for our movie. I think, as an Assamese, he supports Assamese films.”

