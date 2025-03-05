No leg, no limits: Nagaon cyclist gears up for 9,000-km expedition from Volga to Brahmaputra

Guwahati, March 5: For Rakesh, a para-cyclist with an indomitable spirit, defying the odds has become second nature. Ever since losing a leg in a tragic road accident in 2012, he has battled more than just physical limitations. From the depths of depression to the rigours of rehabilitation, he has faced challenges at every turn. But he has never uttered the word ‘impossible’.

Instead, he has quietly carved out an extraordinary path through cycling, a passion that has not only given him a new identity but also a profound sense of peace.

Over the years, Rakesh has undertaken several expeditions, including cross-border journeys that tested his resilience and endurance. Now, he is preparing for his most ambitious challenge yet — a 9,000-kilometre cycling expedition from the Volga to the Brahmaputra. This solo journey will take him through six countries, navigating unpredictable terrains and extreme weather conditions, all while shouldering the burden of financial constraints.

“Yes, it sounds tough. But life has taught me to face tough things,” Rakesh said with quiet confidence during a programme in Guwahati, where he formally announced his expedition.

After the accident, cycling has given him a new identity and peace of mind. That’s why Rakesh prefers to use ‘Para-cyclist’ as his surname instead of his original name, Banik. With his prosthetic leg, Rakesh has turned the tables.

The journey, set to begin in April, will start in Moscow and traverse Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tibet, Nepal and finally culminating in Guwahati via Siliguri. The expedition is expected to take approximately 120 days, pushing his endurance and mental fortitude to the limits.

“There will be challenges, from financial struggles to the sheer physical demand of cycling such a long distance. But I have always received love and support from people, and I hope that continues. Financially, I would really appreciate any support,” he admitted. The estimated cost of the expedition stands at around Rs 16 lakh, and with just a month to go, he is actively seeking sponsorship and assistance to make this dream a reality.

Though many might assume such an expedition is an attempt at setting records, Rakesh’s goals are far more profound. “This is not about breaking records. I want to spread awareness about Assam tourism. Even if I can convince 100 people to visit Assam through this journey, I will consider it a success.”

The expedition will also serve as a platform to promote the Fit India Movement. “When I cycle, people notice me, and that is a way to promote Assam. I will be visiting four universities and other locations where I can tell people about my home state to the world,” he explained.

Initially granted only a 16-day visa for Russia due to the war, Rakesh managed to secure a 30-day extension after persistent efforts and generous support from the Russian Consulate.

Rakesh has been rigorously training for months at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, ensuring he is in peak condition for the mammoth challenge ahead. His determination is fuelled by encouragement from friends and well-wishers, including Rohan Gupta, a Guwahati native currently residing in Moscow, who has been instrumental in helping him with logistical support.

As the countdown begins, Rakesh remains hopeful. “I have one month left to gather the funds. With the right support, I believe I can make this happen.”

Earlier, he also embarked a journey of around 4000-kilometre from Bangkok to Guwahati.

His story is not just about endurance and adventure — it is a reflection of human resilience, proving that adversity is never the end of the road, but merely a detour to something greater.

The event where Rakesh announced about his expedition was attended by Kumar Padmapani Bora, secretary, Assam Tourism; Anil Arow, retired deputy director general, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Pranay Bordoloi, senior journalist; Elvis Ali Hazarika, swimmer; Meenakshi Das, moto-rider and Saswat Parth Sarma, director, Hotel Nandan.