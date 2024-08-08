No illegal entry from Bangladesh during crisis, asserts Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 8: As Bangladesh awaits with bated breath for the interim government to take charge on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that not a single Bangladesh national has illegal entered India amidst the crisis in the neighbouring country.

Stressing that the government is maintaining strict vigil along the international border area, Chief Minister Sarma said, “As of now, no one has entered the country except those with valid passports and visas; only genuine and bona fide citizens of the country have been allowed to enter.”

Chief Minister Sarma’s statement comes amidst a slew of requests from various student and civic bodies asking the Centre not to provide asylum or rehabilitation to Bangladeshi nationals within in the Northeast and ensure no illegal infiltration.

“The government of India will do everything possible for the safety and security of the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, and Christian people in Bangladesh,” Sarma reiterated.

Earlier, Sarma expressed concern over the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, warning that Northeast insurgent groups might exploit the situation to establish camps in the neighbouring country.

On Wednesday, the chief minister also said that the Centre will engage in diplomatic talks with whoever assumes power in Bangladesh and address the insurgency issue.

“The Indian government will hold diplomatic discussions with the new government in Bangladesh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise concerns to ensure that rebel groups cannot find a safe haven in the country,” he told the press, adding that with Hasina no longer in power, India must be extra cautious.

Notably, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina played a major role in cracking down on the proscribed outfit, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), after she came to power in 2008 and served her second term as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammed Yunus, is set to take oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh today.

भारत सरकार ने असम सरकार को निर्देश दिया है कि भारत-बांग्लादेश सीमा को पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित किया जाए। जबसे वहाँ सत्ता परिवर्तन हुआ है, तब से अब तक कोई हमारी सीमा के अंदर नहीं आया है। pic.twitter.com/FqyDBCiFxU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 8, 2024



