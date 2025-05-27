No houses to be demolished for Tharakunchi hydel project, assures KAAC Chief

Diphu, May 27: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, has assured the locals that no houses will be demolished to make way for the upcoming hydel power project in Tharakunchi, West Karbi Anglong.

Speaking at a recent public interaction held at the Tharakunchi LP School playground, Ronghang clarified that the water tank associated with the project will be constructed within a Council Proposed Reserve Forest (PRF).

“This forest land will be converted to revenue land following consultation with the KAAC executive committee. Land pattas will also be issued to those who currently do not have legal titles,” he said.

Ronghang explained that the project involves drawing water from the Killing River, storing it in a tank, and releasing it at night to generate electricity.

A detailed survey is currently underway and is expected to take about a year. Based on its findings, a joint venture involving KAAC, the state government, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), and Green Co. Pvt. Ltd. will be established, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“The project’s execution will depend on the survey’s outcome and the terms of the MoU,” the CEM added.

He further noted that the hydel project, once approved, is estimated to take five years to complete.

During the construction phase, around 2,500 workers will be employed, with preference given to local youth. Upon completion, the project is expected to offer permanent employment to 300 individuals.

Green Co. Pvt. Ltd. Vice President, Rajib Kumar Sawarn, described the initiative as one of the first in Assam to utilise new hydel power technology.

“Karbi Anglong is taking a pioneering step in embracing this technology. This project promises significant development and prosperity for the region,” he said.

Officials from Green Co. and APDCL were also present at the meeting and briefed both KAAC representatives and locals on various technical and developmental aspects of the project.