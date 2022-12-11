No Hindu in Assam should be tagged as D voter: Pravin Togadia

Silchar, Dec 11: Pravin Togadia, president of the International Hindu Parishad on Saturday said that not a single Hindu in Assam, whether Assamese or Bengali should be made D voter.

Talking to reporters here during his visit, Togadia said "the Assam Government should see that not a single Hindu, irrespective of Assamese or Bengali should be made D voter. They are citizens of India, sons and daughter of India and they should not be made foreigners.If any persecuted Hindu from Bangladesh comes to India, there is law now to protect them."

Further, taking a potshot at AIUDF supremo Badaruddin Ajmal, Togadia claimed that Ajmal has links with Tablighi Jamat and urged Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to send Ajmal to Bangladesh. " Ajmal has insulted Hindus and hence I urge upon the State Government to buldoze his residence. Tablighi Jamat is gateway of terror as stated by Saudi Arabia Government. Alike Lachit Borphukhan's valour against the Mughals, the State Government must also oust Ajmal and cleanse Assam. We want a secured Assam," Togadia said.