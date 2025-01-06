‘No hesitation in amending laws, reshaping policies for investment’: CM Sarma to industry leaders

Guwahati, Jan 6: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented a strong case for Assam as a prime investment destination while addressing industry titans at a roadshow in Mumbai on Monday.

The event was part of the lead-up to the highly anticipated "Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit" scheduled for February 24-25.

Highlighting his government’s pro-business stance, the Chief Minister assured investors that Assam is open to amending laws and restructuring policies to accommodate industry-specific needs.

"Law shouldn't become a hindrance but should facilitate development. We are happy to amend laws to facilitate investment; we are flexible," Sarma remarked.

Reiterating his government’s willingness to adapt, Sarma added, "If an investor has requirements different from what we have envisaged, we will immediately reshape our policies to ensure the industry feels comfortable."

He elaborated that Assam acknowledges the unique needs of each industry and is committed to meeting them. "We have a one-line investment policy—when an investor comes to the state, a group of secretaries will meet them to customise incentives as per their requirements," Sarma explained.

The Chief Minister underscored that investors are assured of detailed consultations with secretaries to tailor policies and provide a seamless experience. "Once the requirements are finalised, the cabinet will clear the customised incentives," he assured.

He also highlighted that Assam does not offer uniform incentives but instead provides bespoke packages designed to align with the specific needs and comfort of industries.

For instance, he shared how the state devised a customised semiconductor policy after studying similar policies in other states.

Sarma extended a formal invitation to industry leaders for the "Advantage Assam 2.0" summit, highlighting that investment holds the key to addressing many of Assam's challenges.

"Assam is a small but bullish state willing to go to any length to facilitate investments. We are prepared to compete with other states with our resources and capabilities, and we remain optimistic about the future," he said.

The upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit aims to create a robust business ecosystem by simplifying access to capital, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and fostering innovation in key sectors such as manufacturing, IT, renewable energy, and tourism.

"Transparency and an investment-friendly atmosphere are at the core of Assam’s vision for development," Sarma concluded.