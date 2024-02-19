No death penalty to Manash Borgohain; ULFA-I resorts to alternative punishment

Guwahati, Feb 19: After almost a month of his apprehension, higher authorities from the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Monday decided to consider an alternative punishment for Manash Borgohain, accused of spying on the organisation.

In a press release, the banned outfit informed that an investigation was initiated and the arrested individuals confessed to several serious crimes and conspiracies including sabotaging our internal communication system by introducing modern equipment under the guise of joining the organisation as biometric-trained spies, facilitated by the Special Branch of Assam Police, monitoring the daily activities of high-ranking officers of the organisation with the aim of executing covert operations such as gradual assassinations, as part of the colonial administration’s plans, undertaking counter-revolutionary roles among some new members by subtly performing actions that go against the organisation’s policies.

The banned outfit further mentioned that Manash Borgohain has been serving as Sub-Inspector of the Special Branch of Assam Police since 2021. ULFA-I said that several high-ranking police officials, including Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Partha Sarathi Mahanta, are directly involved in the plan of sending spies in the organisation.

Speaking on fraudster Manas Chaliha, ULFA-I said, “Manas Chaliha, a notorious criminal and Zonal Officer of the Special Branch, trained Borgohain and several other indigenous youths for the operation from June last year. The training occurred at three locations: Flat Nos. 401, 409 and 207 at Royal Enclave Apartments in Guwahati’s Beltola.

ULFA-I further informed that a trial was held on February 13 under the President of the Lower Council, with a three-member jury.

“Engaging in deception and deadly conspiracies is deemed unforgivable. Attempts to harm the organisation under the guise of pseudo-patriotism are regarded as treasonous. The organisation maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts. Hence, the President has directed lower courts to consider alternative punishments. The offender submitted a written plea to the President of the Supreme Council, seeking a chance to atone through dedicated service within the organisation, promising no repetition of such acts. Consequently, after a thorough review, the lower court, on 18/02/2024, accepted the plea. The offender was disqualified from the organisation's membership for five years, sentenced to one year of physical labour and four years of self-correction through a positive work culture. The offender will still enjoy all the constitutional privileges of revolutionary fighters. A high-powered Monitoring and Review Committee of three Senior Commission Officers will oversee the implementation. Adherence to the Code of Conduct is mandatory during this period. The organisation will not be liable for any adverse consequences if the offender fails to utilise this last opportunity for positive change,” the press release said.