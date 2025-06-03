‘No dams on our rivers’: Mass protest in Dhemaji against mega dams, hydel projects

Guwahati, June 3: Protests erupted in Dhemaji, on Tuesday, against the construction of mega dams and hydroelectric projects in the region, with demonstrators demanding the scrapping of ongoing and proposed projects across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The protest, led by Raijor Dal, Jatiya Juba Bahini, and Jatiya Nari Bahini, saw large numbers of locals take to the streets, raising slogans against the BJP-led “double-engine sarkar” at the Centre and in Assam.

Protesters burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chanted slogans such as “Narendra Modi, down down,” “Himanta Biswa Sarma, down down,” and “We do not want dams.”









Protestors burned the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhemaji on Tuesday (AT Photo)

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, one protester said their demands included the immediate revocation of the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project, as well as the scrapping of mega dams and the 134 new dams proposed across Arunachal Pradesh.

“The BJP came to power promising to oppose dam construction and promote alternative energy. But now, they’re doing the opposite,” said one protester.

Particular opposition was raised against the proposed Upper Siang Hydroelectric Project, which is expected to generate 12,000 megawatts of electricity. Protesters warned of grave environmental and humanitarian consequences if it goes ahead.

“If the Upper Siang project is completed, Assam could be wiped off the map. Development cannot come at the cost of destruction,” said another protester.

They questioned the state government’s silence on the flurry of dam projects being planned across the border in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We appreciate that the Chief Minister has visited flood-affected areas and promised compensation. But why hasn’t he taken a stand against these dams? We urge him to convey to the Prime Minister that the people of Assam do not support these projects,” said a demonstrator.

The protesters also called for urgent investment in alternative energy sources.

“We urge the government to abandon mega dam construction and explore cleaner, safer alternatives. There’s still time to act. Protecting the lives and future of the people must come first,” the protester added.