No compromise on hostel safety: Assam CM on violence in Gauhati University hostels

Guwahati, Oct. 7: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that upholding the sanctity of hostels in educational institutions is a top priority for his government.

"Parents and guardians leave their children in the secure spaces of government hostels, assured that there will be no misdeeds. I request the Vice-Chancellors of all universities to uphold the trust that parents and guardians have placed in us and these institutions," the Chief Minister said, on Monday.

Sarma’s remarks followed a notification issued by the Registrar of Gauhati University (GU) on Monday, regarding the RCC I and RCC II boys’ hostels of the University.

These hostels were temporarily closed after violence broke out between boarders following the announcement of the Post Graduate Students' Union (PGSU) election results on September 26.

"There is no problem if there are gheraos, dharnas, or some sloganeering. However, there must be no compromise in the environment of the hostels—they must remain conducive to studying," Sarma told the press.

He also expressed concerns about former boarders visiting the hostels at night, calling it unacceptable. “Former boarders should not visit the hostel, eat from the mess, or spend time within the hostel premises unless there is an event. Under no circumstances should ex-boarders be allowed into the hostel premises at night," he added.

Earlier in the day, the university administration, through a notification, allowed the boarders to return to RCC I and RCC II after the Puja holidays.

























AT Photo: Gauhati University authorities issue notice following the temporary closure of RCC-I and RCC-II Boys' Hostels





Following discussions with the PGSU on Sunday evening, the administration also announced the restoration of power and water supply in the hostels, with luggage storage arrangements in place.

The Vice Chancellor confirmed that the hostels' names would remain unchanged, and disciplinary action would be taken against those involved in the recent post-election violence.

"Disciplinary actions against those found guilty of the untoward incident during the night of September 27-28 will follow, as discussed and requested by the boarders," the notification stated.

All hostels will remain closed for the duration of the Puja holidays, starting tomorrow.