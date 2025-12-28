No complacency, no infighting: Sonowal cautions BJP workers ahead of 2026 polls

Guwahati, Dec 28: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked BJP workers not to become complacent or indulge in infighting ahead of the 2026 assembly polls in Assam.

Speaking at the party's state executive meeting, Sonowal said the party was confident about returning to power for a third term because of the work done by the "double-engine" government over the last 10 years.

"Regarding the 2026 assembly elections, we head in from a position of strength, but everyone has to remain restrained and disciplined. The people are with us, but it is important that there is no infighting within our own party," he said.

Sonowal claimed BJP's political journey in Assam marked a clear departure from "decades of neglect and instability" under Congress governments.

"For nearly 60 years, Assam and the Northeast were denied peace, development and dignity. We were denied our due until PM Narendra Modi not only brought development and growth in the region, but also bridged the emotional gap that was perpetuated by decades of misrule by the Congress government," he claimed.

Sonowal claimed that peace and stability returned only after the BJP formed the government in Assam in 2016, through dialogue, decisive action and signing of multiple peace accords.

He claimed the PM's frequent visits and the regular presence of Union ministers in the region have replaced what he described as a "Lutyens Delhi-centric elite" approach, with governance that is close to the people.

Sonowal said the BJP workers must always remember that "nation comes first, the party second and self last".

Earlier on the first 7day of the executive meet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday urged party members to pull up their socks for the forthcoming Assembly elections, asserting that it was imperative for the BJP to win the polls to protect the identity of Assam and the Assamese people.

“This is the last executive meeting before the elections and the first Assembly polls to be held after delimitation. This time, every Assamese and Sanatani will vote for us. The people of Assam now have faith only in the BJP,” Sarma had said.

He also underlined that the delimitation exercise had ensured adequate safeguards for indigenous people.

“Development is our utmost priority. We have initiated a number of ambitious projects, including the semiconductor project and a new unit at the Namrup fertiliser plant. Prime Minister Modi is deeply committed to the development of Assam and the Northeast,” he had added.

With inputs from PTI