Barak Valley left out of national mock drills, residents raise alarm

Silchar, May 7: The Ministry of Home Affairs’ directive to conduct nationwide mock drills in 244 districts on Wednesday evening — simulating real-time emergency scenarios— has sparked unease across Assam’s Barak Valley, as the region finds no mention in the official list.

Despite the inclusion of 20 Assam districts for the drills, which feature air-raid siren tests, blackout procedures, and evacuation simulations, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj — the three districts comprising Barak Valley — were notably excluded.

This omission has triggered concern among residents, especially given the region’s proximity to Bangladesh and its historical and strategic relevance.

Social media platforms were abuzz with reactions, with users from southern Assam demanding answers.

“Kindly include Sribhumi (Karimganj). We share a border with Bangladesh,” wrote one user, echoing a sentiment widely shared in the valley.

With India-Pakistan tensions escalating after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, many in Barak Valley are questioning why their region — which has witnessed wartime disruptions in the past — has not been considered in the civil defence preparedness measures.

A senior official from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), speaking on condition of anonymity, attributed the exclusion to the absence of an official civil defence infrastructure in the region. “Village Defence Organisations are currently the only local mechanism,” the official told The Assam Tribune.

Meanwhile, political figures expressed surprise over the exclusion and hinted at taking up the issue with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“This oversight needs immediate correction,” one legislator remarked, requesting anonymity.

While some senior police officers suggested that Barak Valley might feature in a subsequent phase of the drill, others insisted that the region has not been “left out” in terms of national defence strategy.

“This is likely a phased operation. There’s no reason to panic,” said one officer.

Still, many in the region remain uneasy. Given Barak Valley’s history — from the Sepoy Mutiny and WWII bombings at Derby Tea Estate, to the strategic significance of the nearby “Chicken’s Neck” corridor — locals feel their concerns are far from misplaced.