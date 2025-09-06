'No buses for PM's visit unless fare hiked': Upper Assam bus owners threaten boycott

Jorhat, September 6: Just a week ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on September 13, transport associations in Upper Assam have threatened not to provide buses and passenger vehicles for the event unless the government revises the fare offered for requisitioned vehicles.

At a press conference held at the Jorhat Press Club on Saturday, the Upper Assam Bus Owners Association, in association with the Jorhat District Travelers Owners Management Association and the Joint Passenger Vehicle Owners Association, Dibrugarh, expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s current compensation of Rs 2,448 per vehicle.

Abhijit Boruah, president of the Upper Assam Bus Owners Association, said the fare was “extremely low” and does not cover operational costs.

"Our vehicles run on EMIs, and we have to ensure food and wages for our staff. The fare of just Rs 2,448 is far too low. If the amount is not increased, we cannot provide buses for the Prime Minister’s programme,” Boruah stated.

The associations further alleged that payments from previous government events are still pending.

“We still haven’t received payments for events like the Mega Bihu celebration. The government keeps saying ‘later’, but our dues pile up. If we listed all pending bills, it would take the entire day,” one protestor said.

Concerns were also raised about discrimination in fare allocation between different types of vehicles. According to the associations, drivers, helpers, and staff often do not receive fair compensation.

“Staff are given Rs 420, drivers Rs 240, and helpers Rs 180, rates similar to election duty. But in a bus, at least three people are required. If only two get paid, how can we sustain operations? These wages aren’t enough to support a family,” a participant remarked.

The leaders further criticised the government’s handling of the Automated Vehicle Testing Station (AVTS) system. They argued that fitness testing facilities are limited to only a few locations in Assam, forcing bus owners from remote areas like Majuli and Ledo to travel over 200 km for tests.

“We demand fitness centres every 50 km. Currently, people from several districts must travel 200–300 km just for a fitness test. This adds unnecessary burden on us,” the associations said.

The associations also highlighted their role in supporting mass mobilisation during political events. They recalled that during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on August 28–29, over 60,000–65,000 people were transported from Dhemaji and Dibrugarh, but the fare compensation was “unreasonably low”.

Calling the passenger transport sector a vital industry, the associations accused the government of neglecting their contributions.

“We employ thousands of people and run an industry that the government itself cannot manage efficiently. Even ASTC struggles with administration. During COVID, our vehicles stood idle for two years, but we still paid full road tax. It is shameful that we have to remind the government of our hardships,” one association member said.

With Modi scheduled to visit Numaligarh on September 13–14, the associations warned that unless the fare structure is revised and pending dues cleared, they will withhold their vehicles from the event.