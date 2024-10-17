No blindfold, no sword: SC unveils contemporary 'Lady Justice' statue

Guwahati, Oct 17: In a move to redefine justice in India, the Supreme Court has unveiled a redesigned statue of “Lady Justice," now prominently displayed in the judges’ library.

Departing from traditional imagery, the updated statue notably lacks a blindfold, signalling a shift towards a more contemporary interpretation of justice.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud led this initiative, stressing on the necessity of evolving beyond colonial representations.

“The law is not blind; it sees everyone equally,” he said during the unveiling, reiterating the judiciary's commitment to upholding constitutional values that foster fairness and equality.

A particularly striking feature of the new statue is the replacement of the sword in Lady Justice’s left hand with the Constitution.

The sword, historically a symbol of authority and punishment, has been replaced with a representation of balanced and principled justice.

Meanwhile, the scales, a traditional emblem of impartiality, remain unchanged, continuing to signify the fair weighing of evidence.

According to reports, this redesign reflects the Indian judiciary's evolving identity, as it seeks to move away from colonial symbols that no longer resonate with modern Indian values.

This initiative aligns with ongoing reforms in India's legal system, including efforts to replace outdated colonial-era laws, such as the Indian Penal Code, with more progressive frameworks like the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The removal of the blindfold from Lady Justice marks a significant departure from traditional depictions that highlighted impartiality through blindness.

Instead, this new portrayal reflects a dynamic judiciary embracing its constitutional roots while shedding remnants of colonial influence.

Under CJI Chandrachud's leadership, the Supreme Court has taken notable strides towards modernization. Initiatives have included live-streaming Constitution Bench proceedings on YouTube and employing artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies for real-time transcription of significant hearings.