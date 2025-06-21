'No Blasts, no clashes’: CM Sarma on five years of stability in BTR

Guwahati, June 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has remained free from violence over the past five years. The statement was made during the inauguration of the new district jail in Baksa.

“In the last five years, there have been no incidents of bomb blasts, no firing, and no clashes between Bodo and non-Bodo communities. Ensuring peace in this region was a crucial task. Today, the districts under Bodoland are progressing along with the rest of Assam,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that sustained peace over the next five years would help people move on from the region’s violent past.

“We have transformed Bodoland into a peaceful area. Roads have been built in both Bodo and non-Bodo regions. Job opportunities have been created for both Bodo and non-Bodo youth. People now identify themselves as residents of BTR and of Assam,” he added.

As part of his outreach initiative, Sarma announced that he would spend five consecutive days in the BTR in July to personally engage with residents and address their concerns.

“I will be in the BTR from July 1 to 5—July 1 in Udalguri, July 2 in Tamulpur, July 3 in Baksa, July 4 in Chirang, and July 5 in Kokrajhar. My main objective is to ensure that every eligible woman receives the benefits of government schemes. I also want to listen to people’s grievances and resolve them,” he stated.

The Chief Minister concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the region’s development: “Now is the time to move forward. I want Bodoland to grow in harmony with the rest of the state and build a brighter future together.”