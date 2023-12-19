‘No anti-national activity will be acceptable in Assam’ Special DGP warns ULFA-I

Guwahati, Dec 19: Amid the exchange of challenges and threats through media platforms, the Special Director General of Assam Police (Headquarters), Harmeet Singh, on Monday warned the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) that any kinds of anti-national activities will not be acceptable in the state.

While speaking to the media, Singh said, “If they (ULFA-I) loves Assam, then they should return to the mainstream and help the government in the development of the state. They will not receive any result through their warnings and threats.”

“As a police force, we are ready to take them on. They should become a part of developmental activities in the state, as ultimately, the commoners are going to suffer for the destructive acts,” he said.

“If Paresh Baruah wants to say something, then he should say it face-to-face rather than hiding somewhere. There is no use of such kinds of warnings,” he added.

This comes after the exchange of challenges and threats through media platforms between Assam DGP GP Singh and ULFA-I and multiple grenade explosions across the state.