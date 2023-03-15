NMC approves admission of 100 MBBS seats in Nalbari Medical College

Guwahati, March 15: The National Medical Commission (NMC) in a letter of intent has approved the admission of 100 MBBS students for the academic year 2023-24 in the newly established Nalbari Medical College under the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Guwahati.

The development comes after the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC assessed the availability of infrastructure facilities of the college, laboratories, libraries, hostels, hospital and availability of faculty, their experience, publications and residents/tutors, nursing and paramedical staff at the Nalbari Medical College, Nalbari for starting the MBBS course for the academic year 2023-24.

Following the recognition of the Nalbari Medical College by the NMC, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet termed it as "a historic accomplishment for Assam with 4 new medical colleges being set up in just one year!"

