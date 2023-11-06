NLU Assam becomes second varsity in NE to provide menstrual leave to students

Guwahati, Nov 6: In a bid to promote inclusivity and well-being of female students, the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam became the second university in the Northeast region of India to implement a ‘Menstrual Leave’ policy for female students.

The recently introduced policy at the University allows female students to avail Menstrual Leave. To avail this leave, they need to submit an application, and the allocated days will align with the institution's current Medical Leave regulations. However, students must uphold a minimum attendance of 65% to qualify for this leave.

Notably, NLUJA is not the only institution to implement such a policy, earlier, in September this year Tezpur University decided to implement the menstrual leave policy for its female students.