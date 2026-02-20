Nitin Nabin urges BJP cadres to intensify grassroots outreach in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 20: With the upcoming Assembly elections drawing closer, the BJP has intensified its focus on strengthening its grassroots organisation in Assam, with party president Nitin Nabin calling on workers to expand outreach from booth to mandal levels to ensure electoral success.

Addressing booth-level workers during his two-day visit to Upper Assam, Nabin stressed the importance of organisational strength, urging cadres to visit every household under their respective booths and directly engage with voters. He asked party members to explain the changes brought about in the state during the last decade under BJP rule and highlight the leadership’s role in development.

“If we are prepared to work anywhere from the booths to the mandal, there is no power that can defeat the BJP in the polls,” Nabin said, underlining the need for discipline, coordination, and constant public connect at the grassroots level.

He also emphasised that party workers must remain active throughout the year and not limit their involvement to election periods.

The BJP president said the party’s commitment to public service was evident during the Covid pandemic when workers remained among the people and provided assistance at the ground level. He added that this spirit of service should continue as the party prepares for the forthcoming elections.

Nabin also expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in Upper Assam and urged cadres to work with renewed energy to secure victory in all constituencies in the region. He said strong booth management and direct communication with voters would be key factors in ensuring success.

During his visit, Nabin interacted with tea garden workers, party leaders, and local communities, stressing unity, development, and organisational preparedness. He also visited cultural and spiritual centres in the region, seeking blessings and reinforcing the party’s outreach to different communities.

PTI