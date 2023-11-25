Nitin Gadkari allocates Rs 2100 crore for road infrastructure in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 25: With the objective to boost road infrastructure in Assam, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari allocated a total amount of Rs. 2185.43 crores for enhancing connectivity.

The union minister informed that Rs. 1338.61 crore has been sanctioned for the widening of NH-17 into a four-lane road with paved shoulders, spanning from Near Mowatari before Chapar Bypass to the Tulungia section of the Bilasipara-Guwahati corridor.

Encompassing a total length of 26.82 kilometres, the road enhancement aims to augment connectivity between Bilasipara and Tulungia and forms an integral part of the Bilasipara-Guwahati corridor.

The minister said the road enhancement will facilitate improved access to Western Assam and Lower Assam via NH-27, fostering connectivity to neighbouring states such as Meghalaya and West Bengal.

Furthermore, an additional Rs. 846.82 crore was approved for the widening and upgradation of the Temenglong-Mahur section of NH-137 into two lanes with paved shoulders.

Covering a stretch of a total of 19.68 kilometres, this development is poised to enhance connectivity to Imphal from the East-West corridor in Assam via NH-27, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the union minister and prime minister for allotting the grant for the enhancement of road infrastructure in the state.

CM Sarma said, “My deepest gratitude to Hon’ble PM and Hon'ble Minister of MoRTH. Your sustained focus on our region has blossomed into record infra projects worth ₹3 lakh crore for the entire North East since 2014. With these key projects sanctioned, it will take us closer to our goal of providing Assam with best in class roads.”