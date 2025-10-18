NIT Silchar to Illuminate over 1 lakh earthen lamps honouring Zubeen Garg's legacy

Silchar, Oct 18: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is set to host Deepotsav 2025 preparing to light 1,11,111 earthen lamps across its campus.

This year’s celebration, themed 'Operation Sindoor', will also hold special emotional significance as the institute will pay a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s musical legend and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, whose artistry and spirit continue to inspire millions.

The sight is expected to be both breathtaking and deeply symbolic, reflecting the shared emotions of remembrance, reverence, and resilience that Zubeen embodied through his music and life.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, Prof. Dilip Kumar Baidya, Director of NIT Silchar, said, “We have been celebrating Deepotsav at NIT Silchar for several years, but this time it’s being planned on a grand scale. With 1 lakh diyas symbolising purity, devotion, and collective strength, this year's celebration bears a special significance as we pay tributes to the singing legend and heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Garg.”

A release from the institute highlighted the journey of Deepotsav, which began in 2023 as a student-led initiative with just 5,000 earthen lamps, symbolising unity and devotion. Over the years, it has evolved into one of the most spectacular cultural festivals hosted by an Indian institution of national importance.

In 2024, the celebration expanded remarkably, featuring 51,000 diyas and introducing the Sanatan Corridor - an artistic tribute to India’s temple heritage spanning Assam to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir.

The corridor embodied the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, showcasing India’s vibrant diversity and cultural harmony.

This year, under Operation Sindoor, represents sanctity, sacrifice, and unwavering faith.

According to student organisers, the celebration aims not just to light the NIT Silchar campus but also to ignite hearts across the nation with the values of dharma, seva, and harmony.