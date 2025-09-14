NIT Silchar suspends five Bangladesh students over campus violence

Silchar, Sept 14: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has suspended five Bangladesh students for campus misconduct, including violence, officials confirmed on Sunday

The students have been identified as Sk. Shahriar Ahmed Akash, Shimantor Ghosh, Saumyajit Paul, Sazzad Hossain Rafi, and Md. Nur Hossain. Three of them are studying at NIT under scholarships from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

All five, third-year students, were reportedly involved in a violent altercation with fourth-year students, who are also from Bangladesh. Some reports suggest that contraband items were recovered from the accused students during the investigation.

Confirming the disciplinary action, Professor Dilip Kumar Baidya, Director of the institute, said the altercation occurred on the night of September 8.

“Following the incident, the Standing Institute Disciplinary Committee (SIDC) conducted an inquiry and found five students responsible for the violent conduct,” he said.

Adding that the SIDC found sufficient evidence against the said students, he said, “As they are no longer permitted to continue their academic activities here, they have to leave the institute,” Prof Baidya added.

According to the SIDC report, the students will be barred from attending classes for two consecutive semesters—from July to December and January to June—with immediate effect.

“Representatives from the ICCR visited the campus on Saturday to meet the students. Copies of the academic suspension letters have been sent to Cachar Police, the Zonal Director of ICCR Guwahati Regional Office, the Study in India sponsoring agency, and other relevant authorities,” Prof Baidya said.

The students have also been expelled from hostel accommodation as part of the disciplinary measures.

“During the investigation, some narcotic substances were recovered from the students, which is a major cause of concern,” he told The Assam Tribune.