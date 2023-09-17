NIT Silchar students take out silent rally to protest

Silchar, Sep 17: A day after a student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar allegedly died by suicide inside hostel 7 of the institute after being denied to register for the examination owing to academic complexities, the students of the institute took out a candlelight silent protest rally demanding justice for the departed student.

Students wearing black t-shirts were seen in the protest demanding justice for the student. Meanwhile, authorities of the institute informed the media that they are saddened at the unfortunate incident as they treat each student as their own sons and daughters.

Two separate inquiry committees have been formed to investigate the incidents of alleged suicide by the student from 3rd year Electrical Engineering branch and also to probe the alleged act of vandalism inside the official residence of Prof BK Roy, the Dean Academics on Friday night.

Prof KL Baishnab, registrar of the institute has issued an appeal stating that the institute deeply mourns the demise of the student. The appeal also urged the students, teachers and other stakeholders to maintain calm and utmost restraint so that peace and tranquillity is maintained at the institute.

Further, the appeal stated that if there is any further breakdown of law and order situation, the institute authority may be constrained to close the institute for an indefinite period if the situation so warrants.

It may be mentioned that Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha and SP Numal Mahatta had rushed to the institute to bring the situation under control and a controlled force had to be mobilized to disperse the irate section of students following the outbreak of the incident on Friday night. Reportedly, vehicles of media persons were also damaged and some police persons also sustained injuries during the chaos.

