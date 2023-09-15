NIT Silchar student dies by suicide; students cordon staff

Silchar, Sep 15: In what has been a shocking development, body of a student of National Institute of Technology Silchar was found hanged inside a hostel room on Friday evening.

Sources informed that the incident surfaced at around 5 pm when the student chose to end his life following disappointment of allegedly not being allowed to sit in the examination owing to his back papers in the previous examination. Sources also informed that the student was from Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, following the incident, students have come out in large numbers protesting the alleged stern attitude of the NIT authorities. Police rushed to the spot amidst thick gathering of students and recovered the body of the student.

Till the filing of this report, it is learnt that the students have cordoned the administrative and academic staff.