NIT Silchar penalise 16 students for misconduct with mess workers

Silchar, Sept 2: In a major development the National Institute of Technology Silchar has taken disciplinary actions against 16 of its students who were found committing misconduct in connection with the assault of mess workers in the boys hostel 4 on July 27 this year.

Prof KL Baishnab, the registrar of the institute while talking to The Assam Tribune on Saturday informed that based on the report submitted by the enquiry committee formed to investigate the incident of assault on the mess workers last month at the hostel-4, the NIT authority, in an order issued on Friday, has rusticated four students for two semesters that is for the academic semester from July-December 2023 and January to June 2024. These students are also expelled from the hostel facilities for the same period, the registrar said.

Further, 12 students who were also found guilty of the cause have been penalised with fine of Rs 10000 and they have been reprimanded as per B.Tech regulation, the order started.

Prof Baishnab informed that already the security persons who were witnesses of the incident have been placed under suspension. Asked of the injured mess workers could return to work, the registrar said that if they are medically fit, they can join their work.